Millwall fail with optimistic seven-figure bid for in-form Scotland international

Millwall have seen a bid of £1m knocked back for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, The Scotsman has said.

Millwall are in the market for more reinforcements before the month comes to an end and a whole host of players have been linked with a move to The Den.

As it stands though, the Lions are yet to make their breakthrough this month.

Now, new claims of a bid for Scottish striker Nisbet have emerged. The Daily Record first reported that the Lions had launched a bid of over £1m for the Hibernian star but since then, The Scotsman has said the club have failed in their efforts to pry Nisbet away from Easter Road.

They state that the bid was a sum of £1m and falls well short of the club’s valuation of the 25-year-old. Birmingham City saw a £3m bid rejected two years ago, so amid Nisbet’s recent form, this offer from Millwall seems optimistic at the least.

Since returning from a long-term knee injury, the 10-cap Scotland international has netted seven goals in six league games.

Returning with another offer?

Nisbet has an important role to play with Lee Johnson’s Hibs and after showing such strong form so shortly after returning from long-term injury, they’ll be hoping they can hold onto their key striker.

However, Millwall are certainly in the market for a prolific forward this month and Nisbet certainly fits that profile.

He’s yet to test himself south of the border but he’s been a regular goalscorer at all levels of Scottish football, so it would be interesting to see just how he’d fare in the Championship. It remains to be seen whether or not Millwall return with a new offer though, with their £1m bid far short of Hibernian’s valuation.