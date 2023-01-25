Middlesbrough, Sunderland target likely to stay with Millwall after Leeds United recall revelation

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is increasingly likely to remain with Millwall for the rest of the season after his loan recall deadline passed, Leeds Live has said.

Millwall recruited Cresswell on loan from Leeds United for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, speculation has been persistent over whether or not he’ll see out the full season with the Lions. The Preston-born centre-back has been in and out of Gary Rowett’s side somewhat, with his minute-long appearance against Cardiff City his first league outing since December 3rd.

Amid his struggle for regular minutes of late, Sunderland were linked with the centre-back before Middlesbrough were also mentioned as potential suitors for Cresswell (The Sun on Sunday, 22.01.23, pg. 59).

Now though, Leeds Live has revealed that it is increasingly likely that the 20-year-old will stay at The Den. This is because the deadline for parent club Leeds to recall him has passed. It isn’t specified if this completely rules out the chances of a change of scenery though, with a permanent exit also mentioned as a possibility.

What now for Cresswell?

If Cresswell is to see out the season at The Den, both the player and parent club Leeds United will be hoping he can get more game time than he has in recent weeks.

He was a regular in the early stages until a spell out of the side in October and enjoyed a five-game run in the starting XI until his recent omission. Rowett has seen a place for him in the side but having kept four clean sheets in the last six games, you can see why Millwall might want to maintain the same backline.

It will be interesting to see just how Cresswell’s situation pans out amid rumoured interest from Middlesbrough and Sunderland, especially now that Leeds’ recall clause deadline has passed.