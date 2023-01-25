Middlesbrough stance on Djed Spence return revealed with Tottenham weighing up loan exit

Middlesbrough are open to a Riverside return for Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence this month, although a deal looks unlikely according to 90min.

Middlesbrough sold Spence to Spurs in the summer for a reported £20million, yet he has only gone on to make six appearances in all competitions under Antonio Conte so far this season, and he is yet to start a game for his new side.

He seems to be surplus to requirements in North London, and 90min report that they are prepared to allow him to leave the club on loan this month, with Premier League sides Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham all chasing his signature alongside Championship leaders Burnley.

The report states that his former side Middlesbrough are also interested, and are open for the player to return. However, they do state that a move does seem unlikely at this stage.

Not a bad move for Boro, but understandably unlikely…

With Middlesbrough prepared to listen to offers for Anfernee Dijskteel, there being interest in Tommy Smith from Norwich City, and Darnell Fisher a long term injury absentee, a new right-back could be seen as a priority this window, and Spence has shown he can do it in this division with both the Teessiders and Nottingham Forest.

However, it remains unlikely for potentially a number of reasons. His original move to Tottenham Hotspur meant a promise of Premier League football and so the likes of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham seem a more likely destination than Middlesbrough, or Burnley.

Whilst the transfer saga which ended with him leaving the Riverside seemed a painstaking affair, and with Boro trying to get him his move and get the highest fee. For him to return to the Riverside would be a strange full circle moment which doesn’t look to be likely, and perhaps rightly so.