Middlesbrough join 3-way race to sign PL man, Boro battling Blackburn and Sunderland for signing

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland are now ‘leading the hunt’ to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan, says Football Insider.

Gelhardt’s next move remains up in the air. A temporary return to Wigan Athletic looked like it was on the cards, and then a move to Stoke City looked like it was a real possibility, but Football Insider say that Wigan have dropped down the pecking order in the race to sign the Leeds United man, and that Stoke are no longer in the race.

And that’s apparently left Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland in a three-way race to sign the 20-year-old on loan before next week’s transfer deadline. Both Blackburn and Sunderland have already been linked, but Boro’s interest appears to be new, and Michael Carrick’s in form side will no doubt be an attractive destination for Leeds to send the talented striker.

What next for Gelhardt?

Gelhardt’s future has been a talking point throughout this January transfer window, but he seems no closer to sealing a temporary exit from Elland Road. But he now has three good options in Blackburn, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland.

He and Leeds will no doubt want to find a club where game time will be readily available. Boro look like they could lose Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz before January 31st and so there might be an opening for another striker at the Riverside, but both Blackburn and Sunderland have lacked strikers all season – Sunderland especially.

It could come down to who offers the best financial package, or it could come down to Gelhardt and his personal preference. But it certainly looks like he’s about to leave Leeds United on loan and whoever signs him will get a timely boost to their promotion credentials.