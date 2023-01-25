Luton Town reluctant to sell striker amid League One interest, reporter says

Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome is drawing League One interest but the Hatters are reluctant to let him move on, Darren Witcoop has said.

Luton Town recruited Jerome in the summer of 2021 after his impressive season-long stint with MK Dons.

Since then, the veteran striker has mainly played a supporting role at Kenilworth Road. He’s been used entirely off the bench in the Championship this season, chipping in with one assist while making 21 appearances as a substitute.

However, despite the back-up role he has played for the Hatters, the club are reportedly reluctant to let him head for pastures new amid interest from elsewhere.

Reporting on Twitter, Witcoop has said that Jerome is attracting attention from League One clubs this month but Luton Town are reluctant to let him go.

Jerome, 36, is out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer and has managed five goals and eight assists in 61 games for the club.

It remains to be seen how Jerome’s situation with Luton Town pans out this month and just who is interested in bringing him back down to League One. You get the feeling other pieces of the puzzle might have to fall into place for a winter exit to transpire though given the support role Jerome plays for the Hatters.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season and at 36, he’s not a long-term option for Rob Edwards’ side. However, he is needed as it stands to provide another option off the bench.

A 2023 move for Jerome seems likely given his contract situation, but with Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow sidelined at the moment, it might be wise to hold onto the striker for now.