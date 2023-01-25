L1 and L2 clubs among sides keen on Preston North End talent – free to leave this month

Preston North End midfielder Adam O’Reilly is attracting significant interest this winter, Echo Live has said.

Preston North End man O’Reilly returned to Deepdale at the end of November following the end of his loan spell with St. Pat’s. He had made a good impression in Ireland and there was interest in what would be next for the 21-year-old upon his return.

However, Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe made it clear the door would be open for O’Reilly to head elsewhere after his strong stay in the Republic of Ireland.

Now, extensive interest in the midfielder has been reported.

Echo Live has said that O’Reilly has several clubs interested in his services. Teams from League One and League Two are among those interested, as are teams north of the border in Scotland. Irish quintet Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Dundalk and loan club St. Pat’s are all keen too.

The report adds a permanent return to Ireland is the most realistic outcome for O’Reilly though.

Best for O’Reilly…

First-team chances look as though they’re going to be hard to come by at Deepdale, so it feels as though Lowe and co will be making the right decision in allowing O’Reilly to head for pastures new this month.

His spell in the Irish Premier Division has shown that he’s got the capabilities to play at a respectable level on the first-team stage and at 21, there’s no doubt that he could end up back on these shores with another EFL club.

For now though, a return to his native could be best. He’s thrived over there recently and with substantial interest from some of the country’s top clubs, a move looks to be an attractive prospect.

It remains to be seen if anything comes of the League One and League Two interest though with less than a week left for clubs to thrash out their final pieces of business for the month.