Key QPR man in contention to feature v Hull City this weekend after spell on sidelines

Stefan Johansen is in contention to make his return to action for QPR v Hull City this weekend.

Johansen, 32, has missed the last two months of action with a heel injury. The Norwegian midfielder played an important part in QPR’s strong start to the season, scoring twice and making six assists in 16 Championship outings. His absence has been a miss, but it looks like Johansen is set to make his return.

In a recent behind-closed-doors friendly v Brentford B, Johansen played 60 minutes, and speaking to the club after the game he said:

“It felt good to get back out there – I’ve been training with the team for a couple of weeks now and I’m starting to get match fitness back.”

And discussing the possibility of starting in this weekend’s Championship clash v Hull City, Johansen said:

“It’s up to the manager. He picks the team he feels can win the next game. But I’ve got 60 minutes under my belt, albeit in a practice match, and I feel good.”

QPR have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions. The R’s now find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table after back-to-back draws in the league, but Neil Critchley’s side remain just four points outside the play-off places.

Johansen’s long-awaited return…

Johansen was a key player during the opening stages of the season. Michael Beale put a lot more focus on the midfielder, and on giving him the ball with time and space to find a pass. Critchley needs to do the same and get QPR firing again, or their season could peter out into another forgettable one.

But Critchley can’t rush Johansen back. He’s spent a good amount of time on the sidelines and at 32 years old, and having had injury issues in the past, Johansen will surely be wary of making a hasty return to Championship action.

It seems like that the Johansen will start on the bench in this weekend’s Championship clash v Hull City, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.