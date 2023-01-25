Journalist clears up Leicester City’s Harry Souttar links as Foxes’ latest stance on swoop for Stoke City man is revealed

Leicester City are admirers of Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar, but the Foxes have not made a formal bid for the Australian as of yet, says Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Reports emerges earlier this month claiming that Stoke City had knocked back a $17.8million (£14.46million) bid from Leicester City for Souttar, 24. It was also said that the Foxes were set to make a fresh approach to sign Australia’s World Cup star.

But speaking on Sky Sports Transfer Talk (via LeicestershireLive), journalist Dorsett has revealed that Leicester City have not actually made a bid for Souttar, contrary to reports.

He said:

“They [Leicester City] do want a centre-back and they are definitely interested in Stoke’s Harry Souttar but again, price could be an issue depending on how much Leicester spend on a right winger. Souttar, you’d expect to cost at least £15million from Stoke. He’s a very, very impressive performer in the Championship. Leicester have been in contact, they do like him, but they haven’t made a bid as yet.”

Dorsett added:

“My impression is that Leicester are trying to get a winger in the camp so they can then assess their finances and decide what they want to do about a centre-back.”

Souttar only featured once in the Championship this season before heading to Qatar with Australia. He started all four of the Socceroos’ World Cup games and gave an impressive account of himself, having since returned to league duties with Stoke City where his fine form has continued.

He was wanted by Premier League teams in the summer of 2021, but Souttar sustained a season-ending knee injury which kept him out of action until earlier this season.

Waiting game…

With Leicester City apparently wanting to sign a winger before they tun their attentions to a centre-back signing, Stoke City and Souttar face a waiting game.

But they won’t have to wait for very long as the transfer window closes next week. Signings can move very quickly though and Stoke City aren’t safe from a Leicester City bid for Souttar until the window slams shut at 11pm next Tuesday.

And for the Potters, keeping hold of Souttar for the remainder of the season at least will be a huge boost. Alex Neil’s side are fighting to ensure their Championship status beyond this season and having Souttar in defence will really boost their survival chances, and if Souttar can impress in the second half of the season then his transfer value will only increase.

Stoke City return to action v Stevenage in the FA Cup this weekend.