Evatt reveals Bolton Wanderers’ transfer priority for final week of the window as fresh injury is confirmed

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says he needs attacking additions in the final week of the window, whilst also revealing that Dan N’Lundulu has picked up a hamstring injury.

Bolton Wanderers needed to add attackers going into this month. And the Trotters were quick to sign N’Lundulu and Randell Williams, with Shola Shoretire having since joined on loan from Manchester United too. But N’Lundulu is now facing a spell on the sidelines after featuring just twice in League One for Bolton.

Speaking to The Bolton News after last night’s 1-0 win at home to Forest Green Rovers, Evatt said of the absent N’Lundulu:

“He is injured, has a slight hamstring strain, so it will probably be two to three weeks.”

And according to The Bolton News, Evatt is eyeing up two striker signings in the final week of the transfer window, with the Bolton boss saying:

“We need some extra bodies in up front, there is no doubt about that.”

Bolton Wanderers claimed a 1-0 win at home to Forest Green Rovers in League One last night, but the game was marred by a refereeing blunder which saw Dion Charles wrongly sent off in the first half, after he opened the scoring on six minutes.

Bolton to bring in a striker…

Bolton have one of the best defensive records in the league. But they don’t score as many goals as some of their promotion rivals and so attacking additions always seemed like the priority this month.

And one name linked with the Trotters is Burton Albion’s Victor Adeboyejo, who The Bolton News say had representatives at the game v Forest Green last night.

There’s a few clubs interested and so nothing is set in stone. But he’d be a really keen signing for Bolton Wanderers who are now just seven points behind Ipswich Town in 3rd.

Adeboyejo coming in, as well as another striker, could really make Bolton a force in the race for promotion this season.

Evatt’s side return to action v Charlton Athletic this weekend.