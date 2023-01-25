Conflicting claims emerge regarding Portsmouth’s rumoured pursuit of Sunderland ace

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is unlikely to make a winter move to Portsmouth, reporter Andrew Moon has said.

Portsmouth were linked with a move for Sunderland’s Australian international on Tuesday, with Sports Illustrated claiming that Pompey were in a strong position to wrap up a deal for the centre-back.

Wright has still been in and around the Black Cats’ first-team this season, making 14 Championship appearances.

Now though, conflicting claims have emerged regarding Pompey’s reported interest in a deal for the 30-year-old.

Andrew Moon, reporter for BBC South, has said that Wright is ‘unlikely’ to make the move to Fratton Park this month.

I’m told Bailey Wright is unlikely to join #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 24, 2023

It comes as a blow given that Wright would have been an impressive acquisition for a League One club looking to push back towards the play-offs, but it seems this ambitious move might not be coming to fruition before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Wright is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2024 and as highlighted before, still has a role to play in Tony Mowbray’s backline.

An ambitious deal…

A move for Wright certainly would have made for an eye-catching addition for John Mousinho’s side. He’s been starting from time to time in the Championship this season and his experience and leadership makes him a valuable player in Mowbray’s dressing room.

At 30, he’s amassed a significant amount of experienced in the second and third-tiers of English football, playing nearly 200 times in the latter.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Pompey can pull off an impressive deal for Wright, but the latest update seems to have cast doubt over their chances of a reported swoop for the Melbourne-born defender.