Carlos Corberan compensation discussed amid Everton and West Ham links to the West Brom boss

West Brom ‘would demand serious compensation’ for Carlos Corberan, amid interest from both Everton and West Ham this month, according to reports.

An emerging report from Daily Star (25.01.23, pg. 48, via West Brom News) says that West Brom would demand a serous compensation fee for boss Corberan should Everton look at a potential appointment this month. It comes after a report from Daily Mail (24.01.23, pg. 71) revealed that the Spaniard was a dark horse for the vacant Everton job, following Frank Lampard’s sacking earlier this week.

And the Toffees aren’t the only team to have been linked with Corberan this month. The West Brom boss was reported to be a surprise contender for the West Ham job just two weeks ago, amid ongoing pressure on current Hammers boss David Moyes.