Burnley’s stance on Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo revealed as PL interest in attacker grows

Burnley remain interested in Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, but the Clarets would prefer a summer move, says Lyall Thomas.

Semenyo, 23, is being heavily linked with a move away from Bristol City this month. John Percy revealed on Twitter earlier this morning that Crystal Palace are now weighing up a bid for the Ghanaian international, after Bournemouth had seen bids of £8million and £10million both rejected.

And Sky Sport reporter Thomas has now revealed that Southampton are also keen on Semenyo, and that Burnley remain interested as well. But Thomas says that Vincent Kompany’s side would prefer a summer move for the Bristol City man.

Semenyo has found form in the Championship having scored in four of his last five outings for the Robins, who currently sit in 17th place of the table. But Semenyo sees his Ashton Gate contract expire in the summer, although the club have the option t extend his stay by a further year.

The Robins are yet to trigger Semenyo’s contract extension. But they look like they could be about to cash in on the player before he and the club enter into a potential contract stand-off, with recent reports claiming that Bristol City are open to selling, but only to a Premier League team as to avoid selling to a rival Championship side.

That then could explain Burnley’s emerging stance on a potential summer swoop for Semenyo, but whether he’ll still be available in the summer remains to be seen. And the Clarets look as though they’re about to spend big on Lyle Foster, so another big money move for Semenyo seems unlikely.

The race for Semenyo…

Bristol City will obviously want to make the most amount of money from Semenyo’s inevitable sale, and given his contract situation, a sale in the final week of this month’s window seems like their best bet.

But after rejecting a £10million bid from Bournemouth, it suggests that the Robins won’t sell cheap, and what their actual valuation of the player is remains to be seen.

Semenyo is a good player and he’s in form too. But he’s untested at Premier League level and so Bristol City surely can’t expect to claim much more than £10million, especially given the fact that he’s effectively out of contract in 2024.

It’s a tough one for the Robins to weigh up. But if he remains at the club past this month, then a move to Burnley could be on the cards, and it’ll likely be a Premier League move for Semenyo as well.