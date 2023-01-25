Burnley and PL quartet keen on loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur summer signing

Tottenham Hotspur are open to letting Djed Spence leave on loan this month, with Burnley among the sides keen, says 90min.

Spence, 22, joined Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough last summer. It came after the right wing-back’s impressive season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship last season, in which he made 42 Championship appearances, scoring twice and assisting four as he helped the Reds earn promotion via the play-offs.

But the Englishman has featured just four times in the Premier League for Spurs. 90min are now saying that Spurs are open to sending Spence out on loan in the final week of this month’s transfer window, and their report says that Championship leaders Burnley are keen, as well as Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Southampton, and West Ham.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table. The Clarets have lost just two league games all season and opened up an 18-point gap to 3rd place Watford, after a comeback win over West Brom at Turf Moor last week.

Burnley’s options at right-back include Connor Roberts and Vitinho, but adding Spence to their ranks certainly wouldn’t harm the Clarets’ promotion credentials.

Spence to Burnley…

Spence has certainly endured a tough start to life at Tottenham. But the club seem keen for him to develop out on loan rather than sit on the bench, so expect the race for Spence to heat up in the final week of the transfer window.

Whether Spurs will want Spence to play Premier League or Championship football remains to be seen. A Premier League loan seems more likely as Spence is yet to really play a lot of top flight football, and game time might not be so available at Burnley given Kompany’s solid options at right-back.

But if Burnley can guarantee Spurs that Spence will play regularly, then the Claret would be signing a really solid right wing-back who could yet hep Burnley achieve the same feat as Forest last season.

Burnley return to action v Ipswich Tow in the FA Cup this weekend.