Bristol City make move for 27-year-old after Blackburn Rovers hit brakes on transfer swoop

Bristol City have now made an offer for free agent goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, reporter Stian Wahl has said.

Bristol City may well be in the market for another goalkeeper before the January transfer window comes to a close.

Speculation over a potential move to Wolves for Dan Bentley has been rife in recent days, and even though he’s become Max O’Leary’s deputy in recent times, additional cover and competition will be needed in between the sticks now that Stefan Bajic has left on loan too.

Now, it seems the Robins have set their sights on a potential replacement.

Nikita Haikin is a free agent after his contract with Bodo/Glimt expired at the start of the year and Blackburn Rovers looked poised to strike a deal. However, when a loan move for Aynsley Pears fell through, they hit the brakes on the Haikin deal.

Bristol City are now looking to pounce to hijack Rovers’ deal. with Norwegian reporter Stian Wahl revealing the Robins have made an offer.

🚨 Får opplyst at tidligere Bodø/Glimt-keeper Nikita Haikin har mottatt et tilbud fra Bristol City. Om de siste detaljene faller på plass og partene kommer til full enighet, vil han signere for Championship-klubben i England. pic.twitter.com/SebGaGGfQN — Stian André de Wahl (@StianWahl) January 25, 2023

He says if the final details fall into place, Haikin will be heading to Ashton Gate.

A solid new addition…

If a move does come to fruition, Haikin could be great cover and competition for current no.1 O’Leary.

He’s gained experience playing at a high level for Bodo/Glimt, embarking on campaigns in the Europa League and Europa Conference League while also featuring in a string of Champions League qualifies.

The former Chelsea and Portsmouth academy goalkeeper has been well travelled since starting out his youth career on these shores but after the expiry of his Bodo/Glimt contract, it seems a return to England could be on the cards. He’d be a cheap addition for the Robins and given the pedigree behind him, he could be a really smart addition for Nigel Pearson and co.