Bolton Wanderers eyeing deal for Rotherham United man who is expected to move this month

Bolton Wanderers are considering a move for Rotherham United striker Tom Eaves, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

Bolton Wanderers are in the market for another option at the top of the pitch this month and plenty of names have been linked with a move to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Now, one name who will be familiar with the club’s supporters has been linked with a return to the club.

As per reporter Witcoop, the Trotters are weighing up a winter swoop for Rotherham United man Tom Eaves.

The Millers recently added Jordan Hugill to their attacking ranks on a permanent basis and as a result, it is said that Eaves is expected to head for pastures new this month. As a result, Bolton Wanderers are now considering a move for the player who left them back in the summer of 2016.

Bolton are weighing up a move for Rotherham striker Tom Eaves. Eaves is expected to move on once Jordan Hugill arrives at the Millers. Burton’s Victor Adeboyejo is another Wanderers target #Bolton #bwfc #burton #rotherham — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 25, 2023

Eaves only joined Rotherham United in the summer after his Hull City contract expired but he’s mainly played a supporting role since. In his 18 outings across all competitions this season, he’s yet to open his account.

On the move again?

It Eaves is after regular minutes then a drop back down to League One might be his best option. He’s been a prolific scorer at the level before, managing respectable returns with Gillingham, Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers before.

It hasn’t come together for the towering striker in his latest Championship stint and with Hugill now onboard at Rotherham United, a winter exit may be best for his prospects.

After breaking through with Oldham Athletic, Eaves joined Bolton Wanderers in 2010. He mainly found game time with the club’s second string side and out on loan, eventually leaving on a permanent basis in 2016 after a number of temporary spells away.