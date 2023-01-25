Blackpool interested in Portsmouth ace who’s out of contract in the summer, says journalist

Blackpool are interested in Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Curtis, 26, sees his current Portsmouth contract expire at the end of this season. The Republic of Ireland international has been with Pompey since joining from Derry City in 2018. having since made 222 total appearances for the League One side, scoring 56 goals in all competitions.

There’s been heavy interest in the winger in previous transfer windows but Portsmouth have managed to keep hold of Curtis, though it looks like he could be on the move in 2023. Earlier in the season, Curtis said that there was no news on a potential new contract, despite his current deals expiring in half-a-year, and now Championship side Blackpool are said to be keen.

Journalist and transfer insider Witcoop revealed on Twitter earlier this morning:

Blackpool are interested in Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis. Curtis is back in the picture at Pompey but Mick McCarthy is a long-term admirer of the Irishman and could yet make a move this month despite the Seasiders just re-signing fellow wideman Josh Bowler #Blackpool #Pompey — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 25, 2023

Curtis has been a key player for Pompey since his arrival from Derry. This season though, the Irishman has had to battle for a sport in the starting XI, and he’s struggled to return the same amount of goals he has in previous campaigns having scored just once in 22 League One games this season.

Blackpool meanwhile have made some decent attacking signings this month, bringing in both Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler on loan. The Seasiders sit in 23rd place of the table and have recently appointed Mick McCarthy as manager.

Curtis to Blackpool?

Curtis has perhaps been unfortunate to not seal a Championship move in previous seasons. But he looks set to get his move this year and he’ll be hoping that a Championship move is still on the cards for him.

Although he’s struggled this season, he’s shown in previous years that he’s a player who could likely cut it in the second tier, and Blackpool would certainly benefit from having him in their ranks.

And the Seasiders look like they have money to spend having recently seen a bid rejected for Hearts defender Toby Sibbick, so that money could be put towards Curtis instead. But how much Pompey will want for the player remains to be seen.

Blackpool return to action v Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend.