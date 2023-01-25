Blackburn Rovers moving in for Huddersfield Town star, trusted reporter claims

Blackburn Rovers are making a move for Huddersfield Town wideman Sorba Thomas, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town recruited Thomas from non-league side Thomas from Boreham Wood back in January 2021.

He made the step up from non-league football with the Terriers and has proven himself as a serious creative threat. He’s notched up 22 assists in 83 outings for the club and can play anywhere on the right-hand side as well as in attacking midfield.

However, he’s dropped out of the starting XI somewhat in recent weeks and now, claims of interest from Blackburn Rovers have emerged.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers are moving to bring the 24-year-old winger in.

The Wales international hasn’t started in the Championship since December 17th and was an unused substitute in the clash with Hull City last time out. However, he’s under contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

A good move for all?

It remains to be seen just what sort of fee Thomas would command, but given that he’s a proven Championship talent with a long-term contract, he might not come necessarily cheap even if he’s not playing as much lately.

Thomas has proven how creative he can be at this level though. He’s a threat from set pieces and could become a talismanic figure for Rovers if given the chance.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the move comes to fruition though. There’s just under a week left in the January transfer window, so there’s plenty of time for the two clubs to come to an agreement.