Barnsley set sights on 20-year-old National League South starlet

Barnsley are showing an interest in Chelmsford City youngster Eduino Vaz, a report from Football League World has said.

Barnsley will be hoping some shrewd January additions can strengthen their bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Michael Duff’s side have endured a positive season on the whole but form has been patchy at times. As a result, they find themselves in 6th place as it stands, two points ahead of 7th placed Wycombe Wanderers and four behind Bolton Wanderers, although the Tykes have games in hand on those around them.

Now, a new report from Football League World has claimed one man on their radar is non-league left-back Eduino Vaz.

They state that Vaz, 20, has been offered a trial with Barnsley as they bid to swoop in for the youngster full-back before other clubs can pounce. The youngster has been a regular for Chelmsford City in the National League South and with interesting growing, the Tykes are keen to bring him in for a closer look.

One for the future?

It will be interesting to see if Vaz can impress on his chance with Barnsley if it does indeed come, but with other clubs claimed to be watching, it looks as though he could be on the way up sooner rather than later.

At a young age, he’s been a regular in non-league football with Chelmsford City and the growing interest in his talents goes to show that he’s one some believe can have a future at this level.

It will be down to him to impress on his trial with Michael Duff’s side though as he looks to prove himself as an EFL calibre talent.