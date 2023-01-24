‘Won’t have it all their own way’ – Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Fleetwood Town host Portsmouth in League One tonight.

Portsmouth recently appointed John Mousinho as their new boss, in what is his first management role. And it was a winning start for Mousinho last time out as Portsmouth beat Exeter City 2-0 at Fratton Park to end a poor run of form in League One.

The victory over Exeter was their first in League One since October, but with it being Mousinho’s first game it will give his Pompey side confidence going into the rest of the season. Portsmouth currently sit in 15th place and will be hoping to mount an unlikely play-off push under new management.

Fleetwood Town meanwhile could be in danger of dropping into the relegation zone if their form does not improve. They currently sit in 17th, just five points above the relegation zone.

Scott Brown’s side go into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat v Sheffield Wednesday, meaning they have won just once in five league games.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Harry Ware

“The appointment of Mousinho is a risky one for Portsmouth. However, winning his first game in charge will be a real boost for Pompey going into the game against Fleetwood Town, and I think that result will start a positive run of results for the Blues.

“I reckon Fleetwood will be safe this season under Scott Brown. They have been in a poor run of form recently, but I think they have a better squad than those below them and will stay in League One. But I’m backing Pompey to win this one.”

Score prediction: Fleetwood Town 0-1 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“Many were surprised to see Mousinho land the Portsmouth job, and many more would’ve been surprised to see him win in his first game in charge. But the players will go into this one with some momentum and I think it’ll be a very tough game for Fleetwood.

“Brown’s side are stubborn. They can be tough to beat despite a run of three-straight losses and so Pompey won’t have it all their own way tonight. I think Portsmouth will take the game to Fleetwood, but I think the points will end up being shared.”

Score prediction: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Portsmouth