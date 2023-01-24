West Brom boss Carlos Corberan emerging as dark horse for vacant Everton job, report claims

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is a ‘dark horse’ for the vacant Everton job, reports Daily Mail (via West Brom News).

Corberan, 39, only took charge of West Brom back in October. But after winning the nine of his 12 Championship games in charge, he’s guided the Baggies from the relegation zone up into 10th place of the table, whilst also making himself a target for Premier League clubs.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that West Ham were keeping an eye on Corberan, and now it’s Everton who are said to have him on their radar. Daily Mail’s print edition (24.01.23, pg. 71, via West Brom News) say that Corberan is a ‘dark horse’ for the vacant Goodison Park job, after Frank Lampard was sacked this week.

West Brom were on their way to claiming what would’ve been their most impressive win under Corberan last time out, but they let slip a 1-0 lead away against league leaders Burnley, who ran out as 2-1 winners on the night. The defeat leaves the Baggies just a point outside the top-six, with promotion hopes having quickly dawned upon those at The Hawthorns.

What next for Corberan?

Corberan signed a two-and-a-half year deal at West Brom back in October, effectively keeping him at the cub until the end of the 2024/25 season. But with Premier League interest mounting, the Baggies should really look into a new deal for the Spaniard who’s so far proved himself to be a top coach at Championship level.

Emerging Premier League interest in his services suggests that the likes of Everton and West Ham view Corberan as a coach with Premier League pedigree, or at least Premier League potential. If that’s where West Brom are headed then Corberan will surely be inclined to stay. But if they miss out on promotion this season and some big clubs come calling, the Baggies might have a battle on their hands to keep Corberan at the club.

West Brom return to action v Bristol City in the FA Cup this weekend.