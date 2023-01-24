Update shared on Wolves’ reported interest in out of favour Bristol City man

Wolves could ‘step up their interest’ in Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley between now and January 31st, says TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Wolves have recently been linked with a surprise move for Bentley, 29, who’s fallen out of favour at Bristol City over the past few weeks. The Englishman has lost his starting spot to Max O’Leary and ahead of his contract expiry this summer, a handful of teams have been linked with Bentley, including Stoke City.

But now it’s Premier League strugglers Wolves who are being linked with a move for Bentley, and Crook revealed on Twitter yesterday that the Midlands club could step up their pursuit of the Bristol City man in the final week of this month’s transfer window.