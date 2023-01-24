The 7 players linked with Blackburn Rovers this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping for some movement on the transfer front in the final week of the window.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a whole host of players over the course of January – some far-fetched, some more reasonable. However, they’re still yet to make a breakthrough in the hunt for fresh faces.

There’s time left to strike deals though, and plenty have been mentioned as targets.

There are some of the linked players to strike off immediately though. Malcolm Ebiowei was rumoured to be on Blackburn Rovers’ radar at the start of the month and since then, he’s sealed a move to Championship rivals Hull City.

Another mentioned as a target this month is Gavin Kilkenny, who is on loan with Stoke City. He’s struggled for game time with the Potters though and an Ewood Park switch was mooted. However, those claims have since been refuted and given the numbers in Tomasson’s midfield, it’s hard to see another coming in.

Joe Gelhardt is another reported target (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57) that Rovers look as though they’ll have to cross off too. He would have been a good addition but it seems as though he’s poised to reunite with Wigan Athletic on a temporary basis.

One striker who could be inbound though is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Deniz Undav.

Rovers were the first side linked before a host of other Championship sides were mentioned and the Lancashire outfit are said to be waiting on the green light from the Seagulls to seal the deal. Given the link between the two clubs and recent reports, this looks like a deal is on the cards.

Blackburn Rovers have also firmed up their interest in Scottish centre-back Ryan Porteous with a bid. Given his contract situation, a deal is there to be done for the Hibernian man, but Watford look as though they’re pushing to get that done.

He’d be a strong signing and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal can be struck, but there is competition for his signature.

A proposed deal for Nikita Haikin is on hold too after Portsmouth opted against a loan move for Aynsley Pears, and unless the latter moves on, it seems Haikin won’t be coming in.

Last but not least, Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox has also been mentioned as a target. A move for him could free Tayo Edun to move on but Cox is out of contract in the summer, so it may be wise to hold off on a winter swoop.