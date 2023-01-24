Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City to miss out as Burnley ace agrees Championship loan move

Burnley defender Luke McNally has agreed to join Coventry City on loan until the end of the season, Football Insider has said.

Burnley completed a deal for McNally in the summer after his impressive breakout year with Oxford United.

However, since then, the centre-back has struggled for minutes with the Clarets. As a result, speculation has been rife over a winter loan exit, with Sheffield Wednesday linked first before interest from Hull City and Blackpool emerged (The Sun on Sunday, 22.01.23, pg. 59).

Now though, Football Insider have claimed none of those sides are to secure the services of McNally, with Coventry City swooping in to sign him until the end of the season.

They state that an agreement has been reached over the loan transfer of McNally to Mark Robins’ Sky Blues. It was Vincent Kompany’s preference that the centre-back remained in the Championship, and that wish will be granted with a proposed move to Coventry.

A good move for McNally…

Coventry City has been a great club for developing talented players in recent years, be it their own talents or players they have in on loan. McNally may only be with the club for half-a-season, but it will be a great chance for him to gain some valuable second-tier experience.

Robins is in need of another option at the back with Kyle McFadzean sidelined and Fankaty Dabo, who is naturally a wing-back, has slotted in on the right-hand side of the back three recently.

McNally will be a more natural option in that role and would make up a strong backline alongside Callum Doyle and Michael Rose. Jonathan Panzo is also onboard, but McNally’s proposed arrival will bring more depth to their defensive department.