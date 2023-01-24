Report shares updated Middlesbrough stance on Rotherham United pair Barlaser and Ogbene

Middlesbrough ‘continue to be interested’ in Rotherham United pair Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene, reports The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have so far made one signing in this month’s transfer window, bringing in Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa. But it looks like Michael Carrick’s side could be busy in the final week of January as reports start to link Middlesbrough with some potential new signings.

And The Northern Echo say that Boro remain keen on Rotherham United pair Barlaser and Ogbene, who’ve both been linked with a move to the Riverside this month. Boro have seen a bid knocked back for Barlaser but Scott Wilson writes that the club are expected to make another offer before the window shuts next week, whereas Middlesbrough’s interest in Ogbene seems less pressing, but Wilson writes that the club do have an interest.