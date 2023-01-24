Portsmouth confident of sealing ambitious move for Sunderland man, report claims

Portsmouth are ‘confident’ of signing Sunderland centre-back Bailey Wright, claims an emerging report from Sports Illustrated.

Wright, 30, has recently been linked with a temporary exit from Sunderland, with Scottish duo Aberdeen and Hibernian both said to be keen. But Sports Illustrated now claim that Portsmouth are leafing the race to sign Wright, and that Pompey are confident of sealing a loan agreement for the Australian international.

This season, Wright has played 14 times in the Championship, having represented Australia at the World Cup in Qatar last month as well. He played 40 times in the Black Cats’ promotion-winning season in League One last time round, having previously represented both Preston North End and Bristol City.

Sports Illustrated’s report doesn’t mention whether Portsmouth want Wright on loan or on a permanent deal, but it seems like a loan move is more realistic given that Aberdeen and Hibs were linked with a loan move.

Wright to Pompey…

Wright is a player with Championship pedigree. He’s a dependable and well-liked member of the Sunderland squad and it seems unlikely that Sunderland will let him go easily this month.

But he’s not playing all that much this season. He’s still only 30 years old and he might fancy another long-term contract with a new club, and with his current contract out in 2024, a potential sale either this month or in the summer could make sense from a Sunderland point of view.

But Tony Mowbray likely won’t want to lose Wright unless another centre-back comes in, so Wright’s fortunes in the final week of the January transfer window could depend on what his side can do in the transfer market.

But for Pompey, bringing in Wright would be a huge signing, and a huge boost for them as they look to reignite their promotion hopes.