Plymouth Argyle could make fresh move for attacker – Championship, League One clubs also watching

Plymouth Argyle could make a new bid for Harvey Knibbs as Cambridge United brace for more interest in the forward, Darren Witcoop has said.

Plymouth Argyle were linked with a move for Knibbs earlier this month as they looked to bolster their attacking ranks for their promotion push. Claims of a rejected bid circulated, but since then, speculation surrounding Knibbs’ future has gone quiet.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged from reporter Witcoop.

Speaking on Twitter, he has said that Cambridge United are now preparing for a fresh round of interest in the former Aston Villa academy talent.

After seeing a bid turned down previously, Plymouth Argyle could return with a new offer for Knibbs. Championship sides and other League One clubs are said to have been watching on too, so it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out over the final week of the window.

Cambridge United are bracing themselves for renewed interest in Harvey Knibbs. Plymouth have seen an offer rejected and could make a another move while a host of Championship and League One clubs have also been watching the U’s attacker #cambridgeunited #plymouth #argyle — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 23, 2023

Knibbs has played in a range of attacking roles this season, managing four goals and four assists in 33 games across all competitions.

Is Knibbs needed at Home Park?

It could be argued that the Pilgrims don’t actually need to move for Knibbs again this month, even after the whole Morgan Whittaker debacle.

They’ve recruited Tyreik Wright from Aston Villa on a permanent basis while striker Ben Warne has arrived too. Sam Cosgrove won’t be recalled to Birmingham City either and Finn Azaz is back from injury, so the Pilgrims’ options are pretty well stocked.

A move for Knibbs would add serious depth but arguably, they don’t need him. If Plymouth see it the same way, it could open the door for someone else to swoop in or for him to stay at Cambridge.