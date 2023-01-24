PL loans eyed, defender set for exit – The Watford transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Watford gave it their all but ultimately, they were left frustrated by Rotherham United and had to settle for a point.

Injuries are rife for Slaven Bilic and so he could well dip further into the transfer market this month, with plenty of rumours circulating over the last week.

Henrique Araujo had been linked over last week and since then, the Hornets have confirmed that his arrival until the end of the season.

One new addition being eyed is Manchester United talent Facundo Pellistri, who has been linked with Watford among a host of other sides. Brazilian outfit Flamengo were said keen but since, Fabrizio Romano has said they are no longer an option.

Pellistri’s only minutes for the Red Devils this term came in the EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic and he only managed a measly six anyway.

Another possible Premier League loan being talked about is for Calvin Ramsay.

The Scottish teenager made the move to Liverpool in the summer and like with Pellistri, he is still waiting in the wings for any regular football. As per The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59), Watford and Swansea City are both keeping tabs on the full-back and could make a move before the end of the month.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Finally to a departing player, with Mattie Pollock reportedly on his way out of the club on loan.

A number of lower league teams were on his coattails but it is Exeter City of League One who have won the race, according to Football Insider.

Pollock has amassed just short of 200 minutes so far this season with 90 of them coming in the FA Cup defeat to Reading so this is definitely a worthwhile opportunity for him.