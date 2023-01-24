Oscar Estupinan latest: Everton and Forest interest may have passed, but Southampton swoop for Hull City man can’t be ruled out just yet

Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan has been linked with all of Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton this month, after his impressive season so far for the Tigers.

Estupinan, 26, has scored 12 goals in 25 Championship games so far this season. The Colombian joined Hull City from Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer and his fine form has led to Premier League interest, with reports first of all crediting Everton with an interest, and then Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Little has been said of Estupinan’s future over the past week or so, but could a late January move be on the cards for the Hull City man?

The latest on Estupinan…

Let’s start with Nottingham Forest. The Reds looked to be in the market for a striker this month after struggling in front of goal during the first half of the season, and last week they signed Chris Wood on an initial loan deal from Newcastle United, which will surely see their apparent interest in Estupinan come to an end.

Everton meanwhile, they’ve been linked with just about every in form striker in the Championship this season. But the Toffees sacked Frank Lampard yesterday and so they have bigger issues on their plate right now, although a striker remains a priority for the club and nothing can be ruled out.

That leaves Southampton. Their interest in Estupinan seemed like a passing interest, and the Saints were then said to be closing in on a move for Nico Jackson. But Bournemouth are now making an effort to sign the Villarreal man and a move looks to be gathering momentum too.

The Saints then might have to turn towards another attacking target. Reports have suggested that Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo is someone on the Saints’ radar, and Danny Ings was said to be on their wishlist too, but he’s since joined West Ham.

With Nathan Jones’ Southampton still struggling in the Premier League and seemingly losing out on their transfer targets, a late swoop for Estupinan can’t be ruled out. But it would take something spectacular for the Saints to prise Estupinan from Hull City – the words of Tigers boss Liam Rosenior, who said of the striker last week:

“It’s natural that when you have good players and it’s January that you are going to have speculation. But like I said before, it is going to have to take something spectacular for us to even consider him leaving the club.”

Hull City return to Championship action v QPR this weekend.