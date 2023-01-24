Nottingham Forest’s Swedish forward wanted by Grimsby Town and Newport County

Grimsby Town and Newport County are showing interest in Nottingham Forest attacker Julian Larsson, Football League World has claimed.

Grimsby Town and Newport County will both be hoping for better fortunes over the second half of the season.

They’ve struggled in front of goal over the course of the League Two campaign to date and some new additions before the window slams shut could help them rise from 16th and 18th respectively.

Now, it has been claimed that both sides have set their sights on Nottingham Forest man Larsson as a potential attacking addition.

Football League World reports that the Mariners and the Exiles are both keeping tabs on the Swedish youngster. He’s out of the first-team picture at the City Ground and has found his game time with the U21s in the Premier League 2, managing one goal in six outings.

Overall, he’s notched 10 goals and five assists in 31 games for Forest’s youngsters, playing as a striker, out on the left or in attacking midfield.

In need of more firepower…

There’s no doubt that both Grimsby Town and Newport County could do with some added threat at the top of the pitch if they’re to rise up the League Two table over the second half of the season.

Larsson could be the forward that brings just that, and combined with his versatility, he might be a shrewd addition.

He’s yet to taste senior football though, so it could come as a bit of a gamble. Some struggle to make the step up to first-team football but at 21, it seems the right time for Larsson to start gaining some minutes.