Millwall and Bolton Wanderers join race to sign in form League One striker

Bolton Wanderers and Millwall are ‘preparing bids’ for Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo, reports Football Insider.

Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic have been courting Adeboyejo, 25, for a couple of weeks now. The Latics have been strongly linked alongside the Nigerian who’s scored 11 goals for Burton Albion in League One this season, but the Latics are facing fresh competition for the signing.

Football Insider are reporting that Bolton and Millwall are both keen on the striker, and that both clubs are readying bids to sign the player in this month’s transfer window. Other clubs have been linked alongside Adeboyejo, including both Hull City and Rotherham United, but Wigan were said to have made a bid earlier in the month.

Now though, League One hopefuls Bolton and Championship hopefuls Millwall could threaten to spoil Wigan’s move for Adeboyejo, who seems to have a lot of options going into the final week of this month’s transfer window.