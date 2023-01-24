Middlesbrough listening to bids for out of favour pair, report claims

Middlesbrough are willing to listen to offers for defenders Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Middlesbrough’s appointment of Michael Carrick has brought around a much-needed upturn in fortunes at the Riverside.

He’s led Boro into play-off contention after a dismal start to the season under Chris Wilder but there have been some casualties in terms of game time, with versatile defensive pair McNair and Dijksteel both dropping out of the starting XI amid a move to a back four.

Now, a report from Football League World has claimed that Boro are now willing to listen to offers for both defenders.

They state that Middlesbrough are keen to bring in new central defenders before the end of the month and McNair and Dijksteel could head for pastures new as a result. It remains to be seen how their situations pan out, with a week now left in the transfer window.

Bold moves?

McNair has played a part in the last two games while Dijksteel hasn’t featured in the Championship since a minute-long outing versus Luton Town in early December.

Yes, both have seen their game time decrease under Carrick, but it could be a bold move to both move on. Their versatility makes them valuable squad options and letting the duo move on would put the pressure on Boro’s recruitment to bring in suitable replacements.

McNair’s contract runs to the summer of 2024 and Dijksteel still has two-and-a-half years remaining, so Boro should be able to get decent fees for both if they are to head elsewhere. It remains to be seen if exits transpire though, as it would set Carrick and co up for a very busy end to the window.