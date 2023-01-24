Middlesbrough eyeing up loan swoop for out of favour Brighton ace

Middlesbrough are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke on loan, reports Football Insider.

Van Hecke, 22, spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers. The Dutchman featured 31 times in the Championship and was eventually voted Rovers’ Player of the Season, before returning to parent club Brighton. He was wanted on loan again this season with Blackburn and Sunderland both keen, but he remained on the south coast where he’s featured just once in the Premier League this season.

And now, Football Insider are reporting that Championship hopefuls Middlesbrough are keen on a loan move for van Hecke. They write that Boro boss Michael Carrick has made a new centre-back signing a top priority and that he wants van Hecke to come in and bolster his side’s promotion push.