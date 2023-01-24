Max Aarons latest: Emerging Fulham transfer rumours could point towards Norwich City stay for the 23-year-old

Norwich City’s Max Aarons has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road again this month, with Fulham apparently among the teams keen on him.

Aarons, 23, has been a mainstay in the Norwich City XI for the past five-and-a-half seasons now. He’s racked up nearly 200 total appearances for the club, having stayed loyal throughout several promotions and relegations. Earlier this month though, it was revealed that he was watched by 14 different teams during the 4-0 win over Preston North End, with Fulham being named among those sides.

So what’s the latest on Fulham’s interest in Aarons?

At the same time as the news of Fulham and 13 other clubs scouting Aarons came out, it was also said that Canaries boss David Wagner was lining up Middlesbrough’s Tommy Smith as a potential replacement for Aarons, suggesting that Wagner has fears of Aarons leaving this month.

But Aarons spoke out on his excitement to play in a more attacking and fast-paced Wagner side ahead of the German’s first game in charge, and Aarons has since impressed in both of Wagner’s league games at the helm, having made two assists in the Preston game.

And Fulham are now being linked with other right-back targets. Arsenal’s Cedric Soares has been quite heavily linked over the past week, whilst FC Twente’s Joshua Brenet has also been mentioned, with reports suggesting that Fulham have already held talks with Brenet.

So for Fulham, Aarons definitely seems like someone who is on their transfer wishlist, but it doesn’t look like he’s very high up on that list. Aarons is someone who likely could’ve left Norwich City on multiple occasions over the past few seasons, and it might be safe to assume that earlier this season, under Dean Smith, he was considering his future.

But with Norwich looking rejuvenated under Wagner and with Aarons seemingly loving life again, and Fulham working on other right-back targets it could suggest that Aarons set to stay put at Carrow Road for a little while longer.