Journalist says Sunderland would ‘definitely’ take PL man on loan but Wigan Athletic ‘expect to get him’

Leeds United reporter Phil Hay says Wigan Athletic expect to land Joe Gelhardt on loan, with Sunderland also keen on a potential deal.

Gelhardt, 20, has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Leeds United this month. And the ex-Wigan Athletic man has been tipped to return to the DW Stadium this month, with a number of other Championship clubs linked as well.

One other team mentioned alongside Gelhardt is Swansea City, but Hay says that a move to Wales seems unlikely for Gelhardt during the remaining week of this month’s transfer window.

Speaking on his own podcast ‘The Phil Hay Show podcast’ (via Leeds All Over), Hay said:

“Gelhardt is still here at the moment. He’s trained, was there yesterday (v Brentford) as well. Swansea seem to be out of that now, out of the running there. Wigan are favourites to get him, I think expect to get him.

“Gelhardt seems keen to go back there. He obviously came from Wigan to Leeds in the first place, obviously very familiar with it, knows a lot of people there.”

Sunderland were linked with a move for Gelhardt earlier this month too. The Black Cats saw Ellis Simms recalled by parent club Everton and now Ross Stewart remains as their only out and out striker.

Hay said:

“But Sunderland also another side who have been having a look at him and would definitely take him if they could.”

He continued:

“Sunderland are very much in the mix for the play-offs and I guess it’s a question of beyond how comfortable you feel at a club.”

Sunderland’s striker search…

With Gelhardt to Wigan looking likely, Sunderland will no doubt turn their attentions to other potential striker targets. And having already had a striker crisis this season, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will be keen to avoid a repeat.

Sunderland are reportedly working hard on bringing Simms back to the club and so there’s hope on that front. But nothing can be guaranteed and so Sunderland need to have names they can turn to if a move for Simms falls through.

Stewart is bang in form right now but Sunderland can’t rely solely on him. As for Wigan, signing Gelhardt will be a huge boost for them, as they await their first win under Kolo Toure – the Latics sit rock bottom of the Championship table compared to Sunderland in 9th.