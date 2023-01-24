Jordan Hugill latest: Are Birmingham City, Rotherham United, and Derby County about to fight it out for the striker?

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill has been linked with a move away this month, with Birmingham City, Derby County, and Rotherham United among the teams interested.

Hugill, 30, sees his Norwich City contract expire at the end of this season. Football Insider revealed earlier this month that the Canaries are open to offers for the striker and that Championship duo Birmingham City and Rotherham United were keen, as well as League One hopefuls Derby County.

Reading were said to have made a bid for Hugill earlier in the month but nothing has been revealed since, suggesting that Hugill remains very much up for grabs in the final week of this month’s transfer window.

The race for Hugill…

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor is the only one who’s addressed the Hugill rumours, and he didn’t rule them out. He told The Yorkshire Post when asked about Hugill and Manchester United’s Charlie McNeill, who’s also been linked:

“They are both players who are contracted elsewhere and it would be wrong for me to speak about those players when there’s a game at the weekend where they could be playing a part in that. It’s come to a point where we have to be respectful of what is happening elsewhere.”

And Taylor’s predecessor Paul Warne, now at Derby County, isn’t one to shy away from rubbishing transfer rumours. But he’s yet to do that with Hugill, with reports instead suggesting that Derby County are still in the market for new signings ahead of January 31st.

What’s more is that Derby County saw striker Will Osula recalled by parent club Sheffield United earlier this month, with reports soon after revealing that the Rams were now keen on signing a new striker.

As for Birmingham City, they’ve really struggled for form since the turn of the year, and they too are reportedly open to doing some transfer business in the coming days. Jonathan Leo has already left the club this month, with Reda Khadra arriving on loan from Brighton, so it remains to be seen whether or not John Eustace’s side are in the market for a striker. But given their faltering league form, adding a player with Hugill’s experience could only be beneficial.

For Hugill then, it seems like he’s definitely up for sale this month, but it all comes down to whether or not any team can match Norwich City’s asking price – whatever it might be. News of Reading’s bid going cold could suggest that their bid was rejected, which might mean that Norwich are looking for a fairly decent fee for Hugill despite him being out of contract.

Rotherham definitely seem interested given Taylor’s comments, and a move to Derby County makes sense too. It’ll be interesting to see where Hugill ends up on February 1st.