Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Morecambe

Ipswich Town host Morecambe in League One tonight.

Having lost to title rivals Plymouth Argyle previously, things got worse for Ipswich when they travelled to the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United took the lead through Yanic Wildschut only for the visitors to hit back minutes later, with Leif Davis the scorer. Former Liverpool man Cameron Brannagan then made the difference in the final ten minutes, a huge three points for Karl Robinson’s men.

Morecambe meanwhile continued an upturn in form with a narrow win over Cheltenham Town. They are still in the relegation zone but three wins on the spin is quite something.

Young midfielder Jensen Weir has scored in all of these victories over Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and Cheltenham with forward Kieran Phillips striking three times himself across the fixtures.

Ipswich Town team news

Kieran McKenna has no new injury issues to contend with and will be given the chance to rotate his ranks if he wishes.

Former Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead made his Ipswich Town debut in the loss to Oxford United. He came on as a substitute for Marcus Harness and he will now be hoping to battle his way into the starting XI.

McKenna has a plethora of attacking options and that includes another of his new arrivals, George Hirst. The Leicester City loanee could continue to keep Freddie Ladapo out of the team.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Predicted XI

Walton

Burgess

Woolfenden

Donacien

Davis

Evans

Morsy

Burns

Broadhead

Ladapo

Chaplin

Changes are there to be made for McKenna and amid their recent struggles, it might be wise to do so.

Marcus Harness is a very useful player but to bring fresh blood in Broadhead into the side, he may well be sacrificed. It is a flip of a coin between Ladapo and Hirst down the middle and given that the latter is yet to open his account, Ladapo could get another shot.

George Edmundson will be hopeful of coming into the side too, but McKenna’s favoured partnership of late has been Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden.