‘Have their work cut out tonight’ – Cheltenham Town v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Cheltenham Town host Sheffield Wednesday in League One tonight.

The Owls go into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town, which extended their unbeaten run in all competitions dating back to the start of October.

It was also the fourth-straight clean sheet for Darren Moore’s side in League One, ensuring Wednesday stayed 2nd and kept the heat on Plymouth Argyle in 1st.

Cheltenham Town meanwhile are in danger of being dragged back into the relegation zone. The Robins have won just once in their last five league games and sit just four points above the drop zone in 18th.

They come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat at league leaders Plymouth and face an equally tough task against the Owls tomorrow night.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Harry Ware

“Sheffield Wednesday have been excellent all season, and I can see them going on to earn promotion. They have been incredible at the back and have not been held back by any recent departures or injuries. Even when they have not played well they have managed to find a result which shows what sort of team they are this season.

“Wade Elliot has done well to keep Cheltenham out of the bottom four. Whilst they have been on a poor run of form, they have managed to pick up points every now and then which has been enough for them. However, I can only see one winner here given the way Wednesday have performed this season.”

Score prediction: Cheltenham Town 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday will take a decent following with them down to Cheltenham tonight, and it should make for a decent atmosphere. The Owls are the league’s best travellers this season having taken 27 points from 13 away games, conceding just seven in the process, so I think the Robins will have their work cut out tonight.

“Cheltenham have held their own this season but I really can’t see them causing Wednesday too many problems tonight, so I’ll predict a fairly comfortable away win in this one.”

Score prediction: Cheltenham Town 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday