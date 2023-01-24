Forest Green Rovers see off competition to secure loan deal for Manchester United talent

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is poised to join Forest Green Rovers on loan until the end of the season, Simon Stone has reported.

Manchester United talent Savage is a name plenty of fans should be aware of already.

He’s been in and around the Red Devils’ first-team before and as son of former Derby County and Birmingham City man Robbie Savage, he’s one supporters of many clubs have had an eye on.

Now, he’s poised to see out the season in the Football League with Forest Green Rovers.

BBC reporter Simon Stone revealed on Twitter that Savage is set to link up with Ian Burchnall’s relegation-battling Rovers. He had a number of offers, but it has been decided that a spell at The New Lawn will be best for his development.

Charlie Savage to join @FGRFC_Official on loan to the end of the season. Has chosen Forest Green amongst a number of offers. 19-year-old made his Man Utd debut last season. Felt this move will benefit him at this stage of his career. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 24, 2023

This is Savage’s first EFL stint, with the move coming after extensive game time for Manchester United’s U18s and U21s.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Competition for a starting spot…

Forest Green Rovers have had a busy transfer window and it will be hoped their latest proposed addition can have a positive impact on proceedings. He’ll come in to add depth and competition to Burchnall’s midfield ranks.

Dylan McGeouch and Ben Stevenson have been the preferred midfield pairing of late. Regan Hendry is another option, while Reece Brown and David Davis have been sidelined for extended spells.

That should free Savage to compete for a starting role with Rovers. He’s shown his maturity and leadership abilities by captaining Manchester United’s U21s before and he offers composure on the ball and a wide passing range.

Fans will now be eagerly awaiting an announcement as Forest Green prepare to welcome yet another new signing.