European club sets £4.4m price tag for Burnley target, report claims

Burnley have been told that they will have to pay a fee of around £4.4million for transfer target Amir Hadziahmetovic, according to European outlet Aksam Spor.

The deal would also include a sell-on clause, with the Championship leaders seemingly looking to strengthen even further in this window. Hadziahmetovic could be another one that the Clarets bring in with the midfielder currently playing his football in Turkey with Konyaspor.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has contributed to five goals this season in the Super Lig, and has helped Konyaspor to a current top half standing. Turkish giants Besiktas and Galatasaray are also said to be keen on the midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Burnley are 18 points clear at the top of the Championship. Whilst they will want to strengthen for the rest of the season, it may also be the case that they are preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Planning for the Premier League…

Burnley look destined for the Premier League and with the position they are currently in, it would be a disaster if they did not achieve automatic promotion this season.

Vincent Kompany has done brilliantly at Burnley since coming in. He has changed the way the Clarets play completely and they will be a complete different challenge if they do eventually return to the Premier League.

Whilst Hadziahmetovic could no doubt help in the current season, he could be a key signing if they are to make it back to the top flight. He already has top flight experience in Turkey, which is no easy league by any account, and that could be easily translated into English football.

Having made nearly 200 appearances for Konyaspor, the 25-year-old has a lot of first-team experience and could play a significant role for Burnley both now and in seasons to come.

Burnley face Ipswich Town next in the FA Cup at the weekend.