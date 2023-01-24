Emerging report says Leeds United remain in talks to sign Birmingham City midfielder

Leeds United remain in talks to sign Birmingham City’s George Hall, reports Daily Mail.

Hall, 18, was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window. The young midfielder is a long-term target for Jesse Marsch’s side, and Hall to Elland Road looked like an inevitability this month. But Leeds reportedly cooled their interest.

And nothing has been said of Hall to Leeds United so far this month, suggesting that the Whites had moved on – or at least at least parked their interest in Hall for the time being. But an emerging report from Daily Mail has revealed that Leeds United actually remain in talks to sign Hall ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Hall has missed the last few weeks of action through injury. But the Englishman has racked up 18 Championship appearances for Blues so far this season, scoring once and asserting himself as one of the brightest talents in the English Football League.

A blow for Blues, but good news for Leeds…

Birmingham City have seen a lot of talented youngsters come through their ranks in recent seasons. And John Eustace wants to keep Hall around for the long-term, but it seems like he could yet secure his move to Elland Road in the final week of the transfer window.

For Leeds though, it’s a really keen signing. The Whites are really looking like they’re preparing for the future and bringing in Hall at only 18 years old, with the talent he has, is a real statement signing from the club.

It’s a surprise to see the Hall to Leeds story re-emerge in headlines, but don’t be surprised to see the move go through in the next seven days.