Derby County and Birmingham City to miss out as striker prepares for Championship medical

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill looks poised to join Rotherham United after Football Insider revealed he will be undergoing a medical with the Millers.

Derby County, Birmingham City and Rotherham United have all been linked with a move for Hugill this winter.

The experienced striker has struggled for game time with Norwich City this season and as a result, the door has been open for him to head for pastures new. His deal is up in the summer, so the Canaries look set to offload him now rather than hold on until the end of the season.

Now, it seems a winner has emerged in the race for his signature.

Football Insider claims that Rotherham United are poised to win the race for the 30-year-old. Hugill is set to undergo a medical with the Millers after agreeing on the terms of a three-and-a-half-year deal with Matt Taylor’s side, they state.

A good addition for the Millers?

Hugill brings some serious Championship pedigree to Rotherham United’s attacking ranks. Of course, Tom Eaves and Conor Washington both have experience in the division, but both have run hot and cold before and neither have been truly prolific this season.

In Hugill, they would be bringing in a striker who have previously thrived at this level. He became a popular figure during his time on loan with QPR and prior to that, his performances for Preston North End had earned him a move to the Premier League with West Ham United.

At 30, he’s still got good years ahead of him and the Millers’ belief in that seems to be reflected by the reported three-and-a-half-year deal on offer for the striker.