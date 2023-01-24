Defender stance clear, attacking midfielder eyed – The Barnsley transfer rumours from the third week of the transfer window

Barnsley bounced back from a rough patch of form on the weekend when they beat Accrington Stanley.

Goals from James Norwood, Jack Aitchison and Jordan Williams in the first 20 minutes put the game beyond doubt early on.

However, the Tykes can’t afford to rest on their laurels in the fight for promotion and some new signings could boost Michael Duff’s bid to the the club back to the Championship. Plenty of speculation has emerged over potential incomings and outgoing too, but one man linked who has since joined the club is Barry Cotter.

It emerged the Tykes had agreed a reported deal of just £20,000 for the ex-Ipswich Town talent and his move has since been made official by the club.

On players linked, Bolton Wanderers’ Kieran Sadlier has been mentioned but there could be competition for his signature. Bolton Wanderers could be willing to move on the out of favour midfielder with Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic also interested, as per Football League World.

He’s impressed at this level but is struggling for game time, so if the cash is there to spend, this could be a solid deal.

Regarding potential outgoings, loaned out midfield engine Callum Styles has seen his long-term future with loan club Millwall discussed.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

There weren’t many more influential figures in the group during Valerien Ismael’s successful spell at the helm, but he headed back up to the Championship with the Lions after Barnsley’s relegation and he may well stay there, with the South London Press reporting the details.

They say that there is a release clause in his contract that Millwall could trigger, even though the Hungarian international’s Barnsley deal runs until 2025. Styles refused to be too drawn on the matter though, remaining focused on on-pitch matters.

Jordan Williams is one player proving important at Oakwell, and he too has reportedly drawn higher interest. He was on target in the win over Accrington Stanley and has been one of the best performers this year for Michael Duff.

Preston North End were said to be pursuing Williams but Duff has made it clear to The Yorkshire Post that he isn’t for sale.