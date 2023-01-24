Defender could leave, midfielder linked – The Charlton Athletic transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic were due to play fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough United on the weekend but it was postponed because of the frozen pitch at London Road.

They currently sit 14th but have managed to close the gap to the top-six after a strong start to Dean Holden’s tenure.

If they are to mount a charge towards the play-off spots, Charlton Athletic may want to dip into the transfer market before the end of the month, and some intriguing rumours have emerged over the past week.

Kieran Sadlier is one name on the radar of Addicks manager Holden, with the Bolton Wanderers summer arrival regularly starting games on the bench.

Football League World are reporting that a few sides are monitoring the midfielder, with Charlton Athletic alongside fellow League One side Barnsley and Leyton Orient. Given his struggle for game time at Bolton, a winter move may well be on the cards for Sadlier.

Competing with other teams on their level has been the regular story for Charlton Athletic but it seems one man who won’t be coming to The Valley is Watford’s Mattie Pollock.

The Addicks were linked with a move for the centre-back but Exeter City have apparently the won race for the loan signing of the 21-year-old, as per Football Insider.

Finally, one who could be heading out the exit door in South London is Terell Thomas.

The defender has made just three league appearances this term, amassing only 136 minutes. Ever since he made the move to Charlton Athletic on a free transfer last summer, he has been a bit-part player. MK Dons and Burton Albion are the two sides looking at taking him off the hands of the Addicks, as per Football League World, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

With a week remaining before deadline day, it remains to be seen just who comes and goes before the month comes to an end.