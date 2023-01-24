Comment: Huddersfield Town must pounce for 27-y/o as Blackburn Rovers move hits the brakes

Huddersfield Town are in the market for another goalkeeper this month after Lee Nicholls was ruled out through shoulder surgery.

Huddersfield Town are without their go-to man in between the sticks and as a result, youngster Nicholas Bilokapic has been thrust into the starting XI with Jacob Chapman serving as his deputy.

To bring in a senior goalkeeper has to be the priority before the end of this month, and there are deals there to be done for the Terriers. Names have already been linked but one that the club have to weigh up is Nikita Haikin…

A deal is there to be done…

Haikin, formerly of Chelsea and Portsmouth’s academy, is a free agent after his contract with Bodo/Glimt expired at the start of the year. He had been with the Norwegian club since March 2019, managing 42 clean sheets in 121 games and gathering European experience in the meantime.

The Israel-born shot-stopper has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers too. However, that move is on hold as it stands. Haikin was set to arrive as a new no.2 to Thomas Kaminski but after Portsmouth opted to sign Matt Macey instead of Rovers’ Aynsley Pears, the Haikin deal has hit the brakes.

That provides Huddersfield Town with a perfect chance to swoop in for a ‘keeper who has proven his capabilities in Europe.

With Bodo/Glimt, he’s played in the UEFA Conference League and in qualifies for the Champions League and Europa League. At 27, he’s an experienced, senior option for the Terriers to bring in and could come in on the cheap.

He could be a long-term option as cover and competition for Nicholls when he returns from injury too, so he’s certainly a player worth considering for Mark Fotheringham and co. They would be wise to move soon though, given that new loan interest for Pears could see Haikin’s Blackburn move revived.