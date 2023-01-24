Comment: Charlton Athletic should consider move for Rangers talent after recent developments

Charlton Athletic could see some movement on the centre-back front before the window comes to a close.

Charlton Athletic were among the sides linked with a move for Watford youngster Mattie Pollock but they look set to miss out, with Exeter City reportedly poised to bring him in.

That combined with reported interest in Terell Thomas means another centre-back target may need to be identified to give Dean Holden some more depth and competition at the heart of defence.

And, if he is in the market for another option, Rangers’ Lewis Mayo could be a solid target…

Ready for a move?

A report from Football Insider has said Rangers are ready to accept bids for the 22-year-old centre-back who is currently on loan at Kilmarnock. He has interest north and south of the border, they add, with a permanent exit now a possibility.

At 22, he’d be a solid option for Dean Holden to recruit with a view to the long-term. He’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and after a solid football education at Ibrox, he could be a strong addition to the Addicks’ defensive ranks.

Mayo has gained first-team minuted with Partick Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic before his season in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, so there can be no concerns about that either.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’d want to leave Scotland or if he’d be within Charlton’s budget, but he’s certainly an option worth considering given the transfer fate that seems to be around the corner.

Mayo mainly operates as a centre-back but has filled in at right-back or right wing-back before, offering his next club solid versatility.

The Lenzie-born talent could be a solid acquisition for a club like Charlton Athletic looking to push back towards the top end of League One, but it remains to be seen just how the Scottish defender’s situation pans out over the coming days and weeks.