Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Leyton Orient dealt blow as Hull City’s transfer stance emerges

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has made it clear he wants to retain the services of Chelsea loanee Xavier Simons for the long-term.

Hull City recruited Simons on loan from Chelsea alongside Harvey Vale and Nathan Baxter in the summer, but since then, the young midfielder has struggled for senior minutes.

He’s played just twice for the Tigers’ first-team and amid his struggle for game time, it was claimed that Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Leyton Orient and Salford city were all holding interest in a potential deal for Simons until the end of the season.

Now though, the EFL quartet look to have been dealt a blow regarding the youngster.

Speaking with Hull Live, Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Simons is a player he wants to keep for the long-term, beyond the end of his season-long deal at the MKM Stadium. He said:

“With Xavi, I love the kid, I think he’s got a great future in the game, and he’s someone I enjoy working with, and want to work with in the long-term.”

Talks are ongoing over the possibility of a long-term stay with the Tigers, so it remains to be seen how that situation pans out.