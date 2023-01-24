‘Can’t see them taking anything’ – Bolton Wanderers v Forest Green Rovers prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Forest Green Rovers in League One tonight.

The Trotters welcome Forest Green to the University of Bolton Stadium as they look to continue their play-off push in League One. Ian Evatt’s side currently sit in 5th place and come into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Forest Green are rock bottom of League One with 21 points and come into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons. Ian Burchnall has a job on his hands to change the fortunes at Rovers if they are to remain in the third tier next season.

With just five wins from 27 games in League One, Forest Green have only won one away game in the league this season, which came all the way back in July against Bristol Rovers.

Until Bolton’s defeat at the weekend, Evatt’s had suffered just one loss since October in League One.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Luke Phelps

“Bolton will no doubt be keen to bounce back from the defeat v Derby County, and a home game v Forest Green is a great chance to do just that. Rovers have struggled to adapt to life in League One and I really can’t see them taking anything from this game tonight.

“Evatt’s side have just got better and better as the season’s gone on and despite defeat last time out, I really fancy them for a top-six finish this season. I’ll say routine home win for tonight’s game.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Forest Green Rovers

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Harry Ware

“Bolton have done well to keep hold of their play-off place in League One. With several teams chasing the top-six, they have consistently stayed in the play-offs. One area where they have struggled is against the teams in the top-six, shown by their defeat at Derby last time out.

“However, I think they will be too strong for this Forest Green side to handle. Rovers were poor at the end of their League Two campaign and have continued that into this season, and they’ve not really looked like coming out of that poor run of form. I think this one will be too big of an ask for Burchnall’s side but it is not a must-win game by any means.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Forest Green Rovers