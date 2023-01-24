Blackpool have six-figure bid for 23-year-old defender rejected, report reveals

Heart have knocked back a six-figure bid from Blackpool for defender Toby Sibbick, reports Edinburgh Evening News.

Sibbick, 23, has previously played for both AFC Wimbledon and Barnsley. But he made the permanent move to Hearts in January last year and he’s since flourished in the Scottish top fight, with his side currently sitting in 3rd behind Celtic and Rangers.

But Sibbick is a target for Championship strugglers Blackpool, who Edinburgh Evening News say have seen a six-figure offer for Sibbick immediately shunned by Hearts. Their report says that Hearts ‘have no intention of selling’ Sibbick during this month’s transfer window, and that new Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy had previously watched Sibbick at Barnsley.

So far this month, Blackpool have signed Tom Trybull and Andy Lyons on permanent deals, with Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers, and Charlie Goode all arriving on loan. The Seasiders currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship table but they look to be having a real go at salvaging their Championship status, given their recent signings and surprise managerial change.

Sibbick to the seaside?

Blackpool have had an impressive January transfer window so far. And it doesn’t look like they’re finished just yet, with another defensive signing seemingly on their agenda despite the arrival of Goode on loan from Brentford this week.

Sibbick is impressing in Scotland and it’s obviously going to attract interest from south of the border. Hearts clearly value the player highly and he’s under contract at the club until the summer of 2025, so Hearts are under no immediate pressure to sell.

And for Sibbick, swapping Hearts who have played in Europe this season, for a Blackpool side who could be playing in League One next season, might not be such an attractive outcome, so this move certainly seems to have its obstacles.

Still, Blackpool seem to have a bit of money to spend and they certainly have cause to spend it.

McCarthy is set to oversee his first game in charge of Blackpool away at Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend.