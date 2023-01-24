Blackburn Rovers’ free agent swoop on hold after Portsmouth back out of transfer deal

Blackburn Rovers’ proposed deal for Nikita Haikin is on hold after Portsmouth opted against a loan deal for Aynsley Pears, the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Blackburn Rovers were linked with a move for former Chelsea and Portsmouth academy ‘keeper Haikin last week.

He’s a free agent after his deal with Bodo/Glimt expired at the start of the year and Rovers were looking at bringing him in as cheap cover and competition for current number one Thomas Kaminski.

Now though, a new update has revealed doubt has been cast over Haikin’s potential return to these shores.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that for now, Blackburn Rovers’ swoop for Haikin is on hold.

It comes after Portsmouth opted to bring in Matt Macey from Luton Town. Pompey were considering Rovers’ no.2 Aynsley Pears and the move looked to be in the offing, hence their interest in bringing in another option in the form of Haikin. However, with Macey now in at Fratton Park, unless another club comes in for Pears this month, the Haikin deal looks unlikely.

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen whether or not the door reopens for Haikin to join Blackburn Rovers, but it seemingly all leans on a potential loan exit for Pears.

Otherwise, Jon Dahl Tomasson would be left with overcrowded goalkeeping ranks. Pears has shown he’d be a solid addition for any League One side in the market for a fresh option in between the sticks, making good on his chances in Rovers’ first-team when they come.

In 13 outings, the 24-year-old has managed to keep six clean sheets but with Kaminski one of the stronger ‘keepers in the division, Championship action looks unlikely for Pears at Blackburn.