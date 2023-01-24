Bid rejected, PL loan link – The Millwall transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Millwall could look to strengthen in what is left of the January transfer window, as they aim to finally make the Championship play-offs after years of challenging for the top-six.

The Lions are mounting a play-off push with a dream of playing in the Premier League next season. They currently sit in 8th place with just goal difference separating them from the top-six, after Millwall beat Cardiff City 1-0 last weekend.

However, with teams around them possibly looking to sign players, Millwall looked to have dipped into the market themselves, with the Daily Mail reporting last week that the Lions have had a £3million bid rejected by Queens Park Rangers for striker Lyndon Dykes.

Dykes has made over 100 total appearances for the R’s and has scored six goals in the Championship this season, but he could now be on his way out of Loftus Road.

Millwall have also been linked with Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene in the last week. Despite this, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor confirmed to the Yorkshire Post that there have been no further bids for Ogbene despite the interest.

Another attacking player that the Lions have been targeting is Brighton and Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, with several clubs reportedly interested in the out of favour German striker. Undav has played just eight games in the Premier League this season, with all of those appearances coming from the bench.

In terms of outgoings, Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell may well be recalled by his parent club, with several clubs reportedly interested in signing the defender on a permanent deal including Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Besart Topalloj joined National League side Bromley for an undisclosed fee during the week, having been linked with a move to the non-league club prior to his move. Elsewhere, Lions right-back Danny McNamara is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League side Fulham, with the Cottagers looking to add depth at full-back.

Millwall face Sunderland in the Championship in two weeks time, where both sides will look to continue their play-off push with a win.